Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.