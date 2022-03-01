Human beings are, by design and nature, diverse in their composition, development, and character.
The mechanisms of genetic construction and interaction result in a fascinating apparent dichotomy: on a biological level, all living creatures,
including human beings, can be defined by common species identification among their genetically similar members; and each individual member of a species is a unique product of combinations of those distinct genetic formulations. It can readily be said that as specimens of the species homo sapiens, we are all "the same, but different."
History clearly exhibits evidence that we are fully prone to arranging and organizing ourselves into factional and provincial groups. This behavior tends to emphasize tribalism, isolationism, and dissimilarity, defining a sense of that which is "other" and affirming an attitude of "us and them."
The notion of "race" — and its typically consequent effects of alienation and dissociation — has been the subject of much debate up to our present era, and there is no indication that such debate will abate with any haste in our lifetimes or even the next generation’s. Certainly, conversations surrounding ethnic diversity are not necessarily counterproductive — and need not be contentious — in themselves.
If by "race" we are referring merely to ethnicity, culture, or geographical origin, then it would seem reasonably valid to recognize and even accept these distinctions as part of natural human development.
However, the concept of race has often been contorted and wielded in an effort to estrange and segregate people from one another, often by alleging that human beings are not, in fact, all essentially alike and thus should not be perceived uniformly.
Historically, this has aided in the justification of maltreatment among peoples. The premise of incompatible racial distinction routinely progresses towards an ideology of prejudice often used to rationalize — or even encourage or promote — discord, mistrust, and conflict between groups. Such animus is completely counter to the purpose and ambition of the gospel, that of reconciling and unifying all of humanity with one another and to God.
One of the most memorable episodes of the original "Star Trek" television series is titled "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield." The crew of the starship Enterprise encounters two powerful alien beings who are in continual conflict with one another in a seemingly endless pursuit through the galaxy.
A primary source of their conflict is their prejudice toward one another predicated upon their contrasting superficial appearance: one individual's skin pigmentation pattern is such that the right half of his body is black and the left half is white, while the other's coloration is literally the opposite. The crew of the Enterprise is baffled at this seemingly inconsequential divergence and do their best to keep the two men from destroying each other (and the ship in the process). By the end of the story, when the Enterprise returns the aliens to their homeworld, it is discovered that their warring factions had eliminated each other centuries ago. Captain Kirk implores them to relinquish their enmity and come to terms with the repercussions of perpetual contempt. They refuse, and instead return to their planet to sustain their feud. The crew is left perplexed.
UHURA: It doesn't make any sense.
SPOCK: To expect sense from two mentalities of such extreme viewpoints is not logical.
SULU: But their planet's dead. Does it matter now which one's right?
SPOCK: Not to Lokai and Bele. All that matters to them is their hate.
UHURA: Do you suppose that's all they ever had, sir?
KIRK: No, but that's all they have left.
One of the things that always struck me as intriguingly profound about this episode (and the series as a whole) was how much it anticipated — indeed, assumed — a truly "post-racial" society.
It is fascinating how a fictional portrayal of humanity perceives the prejudice and bigotry of our current era as something archaic. This depiction of future human society posits that by the 23rd century, such petty, illogical, and counterproductive assumptions and attitudes will have been eradicated from everyday thought, an inarguably visionary aspiration.
The crew of the Enterprise was famously diverse, illustrating the theory and principle — and perhaps yearning — of a post-racial society. We are presented not with simply superficial mandates of inclusion, but rather a diversity naturally occurring from the premise of recognizing the essential and intrinsic value of all human beings, regardless of race or gender. At this point, the 23rd century is over a hundred years away, but unity in diversity still seems a worthwhile goal for humanity.
I find it somewhat remarkable that this renowned episode of a science fiction television series should mirror some aspects of the gospel message with regard to prejudice and diversity.
In the New Testament, the apostle Paul sums up the Christian ideal of universal acceptance that overcomes bias and discrimination in his letter to the believers in Galatia. In one concise, comprehensive statement, Paul addresses any antipathy or rivalries that may persist due to distinctions of ethnicity, social or economic class, and gender:
“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28) So, while the world might wallow in turmoil over such incidental differences and insist on relying on these as the basis of identity, the Church, the Body of Christ, defines its identity solely on the basis of the commonality of redemption through Jesus.
As Paul asserts in the surrounding passage of scripture, believers are "all children of God through faith in Christ Jesus"; we are all "baptized into Christ"; and we all "belong to Christ" (Galatians 3:26-29).
The Church, then, is intended to represent the model for human coexistence, based on a common faith and led by the common Spirit, putting aside any so-called differences while embracing diversity and emphasizing unity. The referenced passage of scripture is not meant to indicate that we should disregard or somehow overlook either the naturally occurring ("Jew or Greek," "male or female") or socially constructed ("slave or free") distinctions that exist between people. It is not even a call for "equality" as our contemporary attempts at understanding might define it.
Rather, it is saying that being in Christ means we are all in equal standing before God, and ultimately this forms the foundation of how we ought to treat one another. If space is the final frontier, then perhaps “race” is the final battlefield (along with gender, class, etc.).
Let us pray that we, not only as Christians but as the human species, will be left with love rather than hate, and that we will be able to rise beyond that last battlefield.
