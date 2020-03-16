Governor DeSantis has been asked to sign legislation that would make it illegal for local governments to ban ingredients in sunscreen that the FDA no longer identifies as "generally recognized as safe and effective."
The legislation, approved by the House of Representatives yesterday, targets cities like Key West, which have banned those ingredients because they have been proven to kill coral in incredibly low concentrations. No other Florida government has taken that step, but the state of Hawaii as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands, Palau, Bonaire and popular dive spots in Mexico all have banned those ingredients.
Stream2Sea, based in Bowling Green, Fla., was founded by an award-winning cosmetic chemist and an avid diver who also is a Florida native. Stream2Sea is the only mineral-based sunscreen on the planet that has been tested and proven safe for freshwater fish, saltwater fish, and coral larvae, and has passed the stringent testing to earn the Haereticus Environmental Lab's Protect Land + Sea certification.
