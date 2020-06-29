It is obvious that there is more than enough division and hate to go around. Some people hate others because of the color of their skin, others hate people because of the job they have or the political party they are associated with. Who do you hate and why? You may have been caught off guard by that question, and probably your first reaction is that you don’t hate anyone. I hope this is true, but even if you don’t hate anyone that does not mean that you are in the clear.
Do you love others? Again, I’m sure that you had an instant reaction. In fact, you would probably be insulted if anyone would suggest that you don’t love others. However, just because you love others does not mean that you are in the clear.
We have some very serious problems in our country, and they don’t stop at the border. There are people groups throughout the world that hate other people groups. There are also family members that hate other family members and on and on. There is no people group, or type of job, or nation, or political party that has a corner on hate or division. This has been a problem since the very first human born on earth became a murderer, and hatred has been a part of society ever since.
Naming the problem does not get rid of it, but it is a start. Just because you know that there is a problem does not mean that you know how to fix it. There are no human solutions to the problem of hatred and division. Humans are the problem and God is the solution. If you want to ignore God and fix the problem on your own, you are part of the problem. If you acknowledge that God is the solution and then ignore what God says, then you are part of the problem.
God tells us what is the most important thing for us to do. Luke 10:27 “And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself.” Not only are we to love God completely, but we are to love humans. It is then explained that anyone that we come across is our neighbor. We are to love everyone. Surely, God must have meant to exclude certain people. Let’s find out. Matthew 5:43-44 “Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. 44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;” What?! This goes against what we naturally want to do. God is not telling us to just get along with those that disagree with us. He is telling us to love, bless, do good, and pray for our worst enemy. This is not possible if we do not love God, and we do not love God like we ought to if we do not love others like He commands us to. Jesus tells us that if we love Him we should keep His commandments.
Jesus did not tell us to do something that He could not or did not do. Romans 5:6-8 “For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. 7 For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. 8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Aren’t you glad that Jesus does not hate those that hate or sin against Him. Jesus had to die on the cross because of your sin and my sin. If He had chosen to hate those that were different then Him, we would all be on our way to an eternity in Hell. We are all different than Him, in that, we are sinners. We have all done things wrong and deserve the punishment. Jesus loved us so much that He proved it by dying for us while we were lost in our sin. He let nothing stand in the way of His perfect love. He did not make excuses for the sin or try to hide the sin. He paid for the sin. He does not charge us for what He did. He does not require us to make some big sacrifice for us to go to Heaven. He wants us to accept His gift. He wants us to believe that He died on the cross to pay for our sins, was buried, and the third day rose from the dead. He proved His love with action.
We need to show our love for others with action. There is no one alive that does not need help. Everyone could use a word of encouragement. Everyone needs to be prayed for. It is time for each of us to make a difference. If we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem. A good place to start is to pray for those that are filled with hate. When we begin to make our community better, we must not make it about us. This is not to make ourselves look good. We must do it because we love others and we want Jesus to be glorified.
Together we can make a difference for the glory of God. If you don’t have a Bible believing and teaching church that you go to, we would love to have you join us at Calvary Baptist Church. You can find more information at calvaryflorida.com. You can also find more information about how you can know for sure you are going to Heaven when you die.
If I can be a help to you please let me know, my email is pmattfloyd@gmail.com.
