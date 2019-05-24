The days are getting longer, the higher temperatures are here to stay, hurricane season is starting, and the school year is almost over. Whether you like summer or not, it is here.
You may have all kinds of plans. You may have a vacation planned, or days at the beach. The kids are excited about all the possibilities that summer may bring. It is hard not to get excited about summer. As you are reading this article and thinking about all the fun you will have, a sudden realization will hit you.
Before you know it, summer will be over. Maybe you will have done all that you wanted to do, but probably not, and you will wonder where all the time went.
Don’t waste this summer. Don’t let your kids waste this summer. It is so easy for kids to waste away their summer in front of the tv. It is so easy for us adults to have the best intentions of getting in shape, reading books, spending time with family, and making a difference in someone’s life. Yet, in the end, we fail. How can this summer be different? How can this summer be the year that you don’t feel like you wasted so much time? Ephesians 5:16 “Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” You can’t get back wasted time. You can never redo yesterday, but you can do something different today.
I like to set goals and make plans. Some of these are spiritual, some mental, and some physical. I tend to plan beyond what is possible. When setting your goals, you don’t have to make them huge. Making a little change will make a huge difference in the end, but if you make a huge change you may give up and, in the end, you will have accomplished nothing.
Let me give you an example of how this works. You must burn about 3,500 calories to loss one pound of fat. If you were to eat 100 less calories a day you would lose about a pound a month. Most would say that is too little and it is not worth it. However, if you make that a way of life in a year that is a 12-pound difference and in a decade that is a 120-pound difference. A little change today will make a huge change in the end.
This same principle is true for reading your bible, going to church, memorizing verses, doing pushups, giving money to a church or charity, or spending time helping others. Start by setting a goal that you can do and then do it.
Don’t expect your kids to earn a doctorate this summer or win a Nobel prize, but we can often expect more from them than we do. Hopefully our children’s greatest achievement this summer is not that they broke the record they set last year for the most hours spent playing video games. Instead sit down with them and set goals. They should be goals that get them into the habit of improving themselves spiritually, mentally, and physically.
Also, don’t forget to teach them how to help you. You may have a goal of spending more time with your family but after a long day at work or a long week you find yourself doing projects around the house. Do these projects with the kids. Yes, I know that some of the projects will take longer when they help, but not all of them. Teach them to do things that will last a lifetime. This would include doing the laundry, cleaning the house, and mowing the lawn. They may not like it at first, but everyone likes accomplishing something. Of course, don’t forget to reward your kids, or yourself, for reaching your goals.
Whatever you do this summer needs to have a bigger purpose than you. You need to have a better reason to do it than not wasting a summer.
Colossians 3:23 “And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men;” Do everything for the glory of God. Lay up for yourself treasures in Heaven, not treasures on earth. Each little change that you make do it for something that will last forever. Taking action to improve yourself spiritually, mentally, or physically can have an effect on eternity if you are doing it for the glory of God. When God is glorified by your summer you will have a summer to remember.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.