2022 was a long year for Homestead Mennonite Church with plenty of changes, both good and bad. As a group, we have faced the changes and adaptations we've had to make head-on.
For example, unexpected financial burdens encumbered both our community and the building. In one wall bees had nested, so when an air conditioner broke, the repair technicians were unable to reach the machine. Fix one problem, discover another; once the bees were removed, soon after one room's ceiling collapsed. It was water damaged, possibly caused by that broken air conditioner.
Before that problem can be solved another shows up, and I can count at least three major renovations that HMC has needed to perform in 2022 alone.
The year has not been an easy year for HMC, but it hasn't been bad by any stretch. Balancing out the building issues, a new pastor joined us this year. Marcos Acosta is settling in well, and the body has been both challenged and edified by his teachings, something we want in our pastor. Of course, we've worked through the growing pains of newness. New rhythms, a new voice in decisions, new teaching topics and new directions for our focus. Overall, I think the growth has been worth the effort.
2023 is looking bright, and I for one am eager to continue working with Marcos as we come across whatever challenges the new year will bring to HMC. The year is already shaping up to be full of such stretches.
As a group, HMC has discussed how we can better reach the community at large around us and continue to minister to our members.
In 2022, our answer to that was a hybrid service. Built because of Covid necessity, HMC consistently ran a Sunday service that balanced the remote technology of Zoom rooms with the in-person needs of meeting physically in a building.
This made for some unique situations when problems cropped up. If the power went out, disconnecting the building from the Zoom service, should the Zoom service continue as if nothing happened? If the sermon, performed in the building, lags on the Zoom service side and cuts the pastor off, should the pastor repeat what he's said even if the building has already heard it? Difficult questions that we did our best to answer.
There are some members of our body who prefer remote service and some who prefer in-person. Both methods are useful to our outreach—a Zoom service can reach people across the world, and we've had people join us from Florida, Colorado, Brazil, and more; meanwhile an in-person service makes us a beacon in the community, and we've had locals and travellers join us without warning, something that probably would not have occurred had the building been closed.
But while both methods have their strengths that we tried to leverage and we mitigated what weaknesses we could, it was sometimes the case that a hybrid service felt like a compromise. Compromise can be healthy, but a service of compromise didn't always meet the needs of either our Zoom members or our in-person members.
With that in mind, 2023 is shaping up to have a big change right from the start. Starting the 22nd of January, rather than having a hybrid service, we plan to have two Sunday services: a Zoom service that begins at 9:30 a.m., and an in-person service taking place in the building starting at 4:30 p.m.
While the Zoom service will be primarily in English, the in-person service will be bilingual between English and Spanish with a goal of keeping both languages balanced throughout the service.
People who come to one service are of course more than welcome to take part in the other, and while the themes of message and worship will be linked, the actual elements will be separate, constituting two different worship experiences.
Enacting two services will be a challenge for a congregation of our size, but we are eager to rise to that challenge. By separating the Zoom from the in-person, our goal is to change our environment from a service of compromise to a harmony of both methods of worship, leveraging the power of each method.
Interested in joining us?
Check out our website (www.homesteadmenno.org) to get in touch. Wherever or however you worship, may we worship well as the body of Christ, bringing glory to his name.
