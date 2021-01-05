We all have the same amount of time in this new year, and we all must decide how we will use it.
We can waste it, spend it, or invest it. I am sure that you don’t want to waste 2021 especially after the year that we just had. As we enter a new year here are 10 things to consider when making your plans. You can find the message I preached about this at calvaryflorida.com.
Plan what is important. What is important to you?
Before you make your plans, you should stop and think about what is the most important. In 1 Corinthians 3:13-15 we learn that all Christians will stand before God to be judged for what we have done. He will determine whether what we did was valuable in His eyes or worthless. If it is valuable, He will reward us. This judgment is not to determine whether we go to Heaven or Hell. You cannot work your way to Heaven. Only those that trust Jesus Christ as their Savior will go to Heaven. You cannot earn salvation. Jesus paid for it by dying on the cross for our sins and rising from the dead. Though you cannot lose your salvation don’t you think that it is worthwhile to plan for the day we must stand before God?
Plan to be godly. Most people worry about succeeding in terms of money, power, or fame. The love of money is the root of all evil and pride leads to destruction. No matter how you look at it, that sounds like a bad year waiting to happen. Matthew 22:37 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. Being godly does not happen by accident. Prayer and Bible reading is a great start, but don’t deceive yourself into thinking that doing this alone makes you godly.
Plan to be healthy. In 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 we are told that the Holy Spirit is in us, and that we are to glorify God with our body. There are more important things than exercise and healthy eating, but we must be good
stewards of the body that God has given us. It is the only one we get. Most people don’t have to make any drastic changes. Little changes can go a long way over time. A difference of 50 calories a day can make a 60 lb. difference in 10 years. Most of us could stand to lose more than 6 lbs. in the next year, but a little more exercise and exchanging sugar and processed foods for fruits and vegetables will go a long way. God deserves your best.
Plan to be thankful. Colossians 3:15 says, “And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.” I hope that we would all want the peace of God in this crazy world. More than once God connects peace with being thankful. Learning to be thankful takes practice so add it to your plans.
Plan to give. Being generous does not happen by accident. Being generous will make others, God, and you happy. 2 Corinthians 9:6-7 But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. 7 Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.
Plan to rest. Some people love resting and do it too much, but others work too much and must plan to rest. It is easy to get so busy accomplishing your plans that you don’t take time to recover. Even God rested after He created everything. You can do more in 6 days with God’s help than in 7 days on your own. Sometimes it takes faith to take a break and trust that God won’t let the world fall apart while you do it.
Plan to obey God. If you are not setting out to obey God, you will miss many opportunities to do right. Expect God to guide you and plan on following Him. Matthew 16:24 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.
Plan for the worst. By this I do not mean to expect 2021 to be worse than 2020, though it might be. God warns us that Satan is seeking to destroy us. With God’s armor, found in Ephesians 6:10-18, we can overcome every attack of the devil.
Plan to make a difference. We have an impact on the lives of others whether we want to or not. In tip #2 we saw how important it is to love God, but it does not stop there. Matthew 22:39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. Make this a year that other people become a bigger priority for you.
Plan something that frightens you. Without faith it is impossible to please God. This means that God will want us to do things that are beyond our ability. Most likely we already know what some of these things are. If you have been avoiding obeying God, plan to step out in faith now.
Put Jesus Christ first and start the year off right and don’t miss church this Sunday. If you don’t attend a good Bible-preaching church, we would be honored to have you at 11am and 5pm this Sunday. You can find more information at calvaryflorida.com. We would also like to invite you to come to Calvary Baptist Church to hear Redemption Trio on Friday, January 15th at 7PM. Have a Happy New Year!
