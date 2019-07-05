The Cheeca Lodge & Spa has introduced a new employee perk –Farmer’s Market. This new employee benefit offers items such as fresh produce and other essential food items --- rice, beans, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, etc. --- to Cheeca team members at no cost. Companies like Adobe, Progressive Insurance and others offer on-site farmers markets, and it’s the hottest workplace perk right now.
“Cheeca is offering creative perks employees can use so it can attract and retain top talent, says Job Gutierrez, Cheeca’s new Human Resources Director. We’re positioning ourselves as the preferred employer in the Keys, and we know it takes more than just top wages to attract the best and brightest. We are currently revamping all efforts and initiatives that touch our employees, both at work and at home, to elevate the team member experience. This ranges from employee assistance and recognition programs, to free meals, team member housing, and even new training and advancement programs.”
For those interested in joining the team, hourly and management positions are available at Cheeca Lodge and Spa. Please click here for open positions; email your resume to HR@cheeca.com for consideration or call 305-517-4529. Cheeca Lodge and Spa is owned and managed by Northwood Hospitality.
