Paul Art Valencia, of Homestead, Florida passed away December 16, 2019.
Art was a loving husband, a caring person and faithful friend.
He will always be remembered by family and friends as a passionate, hard working, adventurous man.
Art was graduated from South Dade High School and was the first
graduating class of Florida Atlantic University.
He flew with Air America in the Vietnam war.
He was a beloved school teacher for Miami Dade County public Schools.
He had passion for road trips, boating and his animals. His favorite was the ocean...he would say, it will always bring him peace.
Art was a strong man who will always be loved and remembered.
He was the beloved husband of Ximena Prado, loving father of Christian Michael and Cassandra Ximena, cherished grand father of Connor Austin and Corey Ethan, and dear brother of Evelyn Ruzzell Valencia.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained
faithful "....2 Timothy 4:7