August 24, 1937 ~ December 11, 2020
William Roy Mathis, 83 of Franklin, NC passed away Friday December 11, 2020.
He was born in Dade County, Florida to Ralph Mathis and Julia Mathis Grason. William graduated from South Dade High School in 1956. He was an avid fan of airboats and fishing. He was a member of the Princeton Church of the Nazarene.
William leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Julia Mathis Grason of Homestead, Fla.; his wife, June Anderson Mathis of Franklin, NC; two daughters, Vicki Dinges of Franklin, NC and Chrissey McFadden of Hernando Beach, Fla; six grandchildren, Katrina Grassman of Atlanta, Ga, Samantha Skiner, U.S.M.C of Fort Pendleton, Ca, Kyle Hess, U.S.N. of Virginia Beach, Va.; Daniel McFadden of Sequim, Wa., Mark McFadden, Jr. of Hernando Beach, Fla. and Cierra McFadden of Hernando Beach, Fla. In addition to his father, Ralph Mathis, William is preceded in death by a son William R. Mathis, Jr. and a sister, Darlene Coleman.
No services are planned at this time. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mathis family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com
No services are planned at this time. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mathis family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com