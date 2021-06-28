William Edward Thomasson, 78, of Homestead, FL, passed away June 10, 2021.
A graveside service preformed by a military chaplain at Arlington National Cemetery 1 Memorial Ave., Arlington, VA 22211, with Memorial Services to begin in the spring 2022.
He was born in Paducah, KY, on July 10, 1942, to William Edward Thomasson and Dorthy Thomasson. Bill spent 2 years in high school before entering the US Marine Corp. where he spent 6 years servicing our great country as a LCpl (E-3) earning an Armed Forces Expeditionary Metal, Good Conduct Medal, M-14 Rifle Marksman Award.
He worked for many years as a Used Car Salesman at Blake Chevrolet known to many as “Billy T”.
By sharing his love of history he often voluntarily wrote articles in the South Dade News Leader.
In his spare time, Bill enjoyed watching football, especially in person at Columbus High School.
More than anything, his heart was always with his grandchildren, and he could be found cheering them on in all their activities.
Bill is survived by his children, Jill, Tracee, Julie, Patrick; grandchildren, Misty, Megan; and a host of beloved extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health America, https://www. mha national.org/