William "Bill" Charles Ingram ,93, of Homestead, Florida, passed on August 22, 2022.
Bill was born on September 02, 1928, in Pahokee, Florida, to William Bryan Ingram and Ira Lee (Bell) Ingram. 14 days after his birth, the Okeechobee Hurricane of 1928 caused the Ingram family to relocate and rejoin their family in Homestead, Florida, where Bill would one day create his lifelong legacy in the agricultural and nursery community of Miami Dade County.
At 17 years old, Bill Ingram married the love of his life, Ruth Maurine (Houston) Ingram. Bill and Maurine were married for 72 years, until Maurine's passing in 2016. Together they had two daughters; Gail Lee (Ingram) Carl and Patricia Dee Ingram.
Bill was heavily involved in the agricultural community from the time he was a child, starting his career at his father's nursery, W.B. Ingram Nursery until 1955. Bill was a president, treasurer, and secretary of the Dade County Chapter of the Florida Nursery and Growers Association.
Bill operated his own nursery, W.C. Bill Ingram Nursery, from 1955 until his death on August 22, 2022.
Bill is preceded in death by: His mother; Ira Ingram. His father; William Ingram. His sister; Thelma (Ingram) Sykes Landreneau. His brother; Doug Ingram. His wife; Maurine Ingram. Bill is survived by: His brother; Bryan "Gene" Ingram. His daughters; Gail Carl and Patti Ingram. His grandchildren; David (Diana) Wilson, Kelly (Rob) Bassing, Billy Carl, and Ricky (Desiree) Wilson. His great-grandchildren; Ashley Wilson, Allyson (Nick) Weiland, Kathrine Wilson, Noah Dean, Shelby Wilson, Haylee Carl, Allyssa Wilson, Hayden Carl, Kassidy Wilson, Braxton Carl, Brody Carl, Kain Bassing, Colton Wilson, and Kruz Bassing. His great-great-granddaughter; Kylie Mourin. Bill is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved and cared for dearly.
Bill Ingram was never wrong about much during his lifetime....He always said, “Y’all will have to hire mourners for my funeral.” Well, he was finally wrong. Bill Ingram was so loved, and forever missed