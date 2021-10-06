William Alleman, age 64, of Tavernier, FL passed away on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.
Bill was born July 21, 1954 in Coral Gables, FL, to Henry and Ruth Alleman. He grew up in Homestead, FL and graduated from South Dade High School.
He was employed as a bookkeeper with H.F. Alleman & Co., Inc. before moving to the Florida Keys in 1993. He continued his bookkeeping occupation with several resorts in the Middle Keys before taking a management position with the Islamorada Bowling Alley.
He was last employed by the Drop Anchor resort in Islamorada, FL.
He is survived by his sister, Gay Noland of Cudjoe Key, FL, brother, Jeffery
Alleman of Homestead, FL, niece, Phoebe Janflone of Atlanta, GA, and his lifetime partner, Ellie Nieman of Tavernier, FL.
He will be missed by his family and the many friends he made over the years.
No services were held at his request. Donations may be made to the Humane Animal Care Coalition, 105951 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL. 33037.