Widza D. Fleurine, born of Widza Derival, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother; passed away, on June 22, 2022.
Widza was born in Haiti on July 9, 1972 and moved to Homestead, Florida 1990.
Widza Fleurine married Elou Fleurine in 1993, and resided in Homestead, Florida.
She earned a degree in Nursing at management College. She worked at Brookwood Gardens for over 10 years.
Widza was preceded in death by her mother Rose Lore Derival. She is survived by her father Louidieu Derival, her sister Marie Lore D. Dorsainvil, her husband Ernso Dorsainvil, and her nephews and niece Lorens Dorsainvil, Elisha Dorsainvil and Laury Dorsainvil. She is also survived by her only son
Waddle Fleurine, married to Jennifer Fleurine, and her two grandchildren Kimberly and Isla R. Fleurine.
It was a gift to know Widza and be loved by her. She served God as the pastor of King Jesus Universal Ministry in Homestead until God called her home on June 22, 2022. She trusted God completely and listened daily for God’s instructions. She was selfless, lived to please God and tried to allow God to order her steps. She was a great example of a woman that followed God, and there is no doubt her legacy followed her to Heaven.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 9:00 in the morning at 13230 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33168. Her body will be rested at
Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Park, 27100 Old Dixie Highway, Naranja, Florida.