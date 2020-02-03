Wayne C. Kuebeler, a long time resident of Homestead, Florida passed away December 27, 2019.
Born January 15, 1938 to William and Helen Johnson Kuebeler he grew up on a farm in Castalia, Ohio with his two brothers Paul and Glenn.
He began his career with AT&T December 27, 1957 in Ohio and transferred to Southern Bell in Homestead, Florida in May of 1971. He achieved 54 years service with AT&T but retired due to illness several years ago.
He was a dyed in the wool Republican and had many hobbies and interests including restoring antiques.
He is survived by his wife Kay and daughter Leslie Love and will be sadly missed and remembered for the many kind things he did along life's path.