Wanda Hodge (Joy) died peacefully at The Palace Gardens in Homestead, FL on September 8, 2022. She was ready to personally meet Jesus and to rejoin her beloved husband, Morgan Hodge, and her family and friends in the Lord’s Kingdom.
Joy was born in Homestead, FL on August 24, 1930, in a house called Mrs. Hunt’s Hospital. Her father was Henry Peters and her mother Mildred Campbell. She was raised and greatly loved by her grandparents, Archie and Juanita Campbell.
Joy graduated from Homestead High School in 1948, where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. Upon graduation, Joy worked briefly for the telephone company and afterwards in various administrative roles over 20 years at DiMare Produce, at the time known as Florida Tomato Packers.
Additionally, Joy was a member of Homestead Baptist Church, bridge clubs, the National Guard Woman’s Club, and others.
She was a great mother and treated her son-in-law like he was her son. Her gift from the Holy Spirit was making others feel good about themselves.
Joy is survived by her daughter, Sherri Trice; her son- in-law, Jim Trice, her grandson; Lee Trice; and numerous nieces and cousins.
Per Joy’s wishes, a simple grave side service will take place at Palms Woodland Cemetery on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Howard Harden.
Should friend’s desire to contribute in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the “Palace Gardens Employee Holiday Fund” and mail to The Palace, 3100 NE 8th Street, Homestead FL 33033. Over eight years, the love and respect she received at the Palace was truly God sent.