August 28, 1942 - May 19, 2019
Walter Burrichter, 76, of Homestead, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 19th.
The son of August and Osa Burrichter, he was born August 28, 1942.
Except for the years he spent away at school, Walter was a lifelong resident of Florida.
He graduated high school from Williston Academy, East Hampton, Massachusets, and went on to Purdue University where he graduated with a degree in plant sciences.
Walter is survived by his twin sister, Metta Price; older sister, Minna Cornelisse; and younger brother, August.
Walter started farming with his father in 1964 and continued thorugh the mid 1980’s. He was currently employed by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a fruit and vegetable inspector.
Walter’s true love was fishing and snorkeling in the Florida Keys. In addition, he fished the Big Island of Hawaii, the Bay of Islands in New Zealand, Panama and the Yucatan Peninsula.
Walter’s dedication to his profession and his love of life and all it’s challenges were the foundation of his character. May he rest in peace.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.