Virgen (Virginia) Oppenhiemer, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Homestead.
She was born on September 3, 1953 in Santurce, Puerto Rico and moved to Homestead, FL when she was eight years old.
Virginia is survived by her mother, Simona Garcia, her children, Ramona Rivera, Virgen M. Santiago, Carlos Rivera Jr, her grandchildren, Robert Fuentes Jr, Yanira Fuentes, Jacqueline M. Fuentes, Daniel L. Fuentes, Gisselle M. Santiago, Eriberto Santiago Jr, Aldalberto S. Herrera Jr, Roxanne Herrera, Naomi I. Herrera, Maria A. Herrera, Alejandro D. Herrera, Isaiah Herrera, and great-grandchildren, Analiah Fuentes, Layla Fuentes, Jacob Fuentes, Jaylani
Villarreal, Jose Villarreal Jr, Richard Grajales, Damian Gonzales, and her sisters, Aida L. Garcia, Gladys Ramos, Luz M. Lebron, and Evelin Simpson, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her stepfather, Anastacio DeJesus.
Virginia had a love for family, the outdoors, and animals. She was a woman of few words but unwavering love for her family which she expressed by actions of kindness and understanding. She derived great pleasure in farming and enjoyed the fruit of her hard work. As her health declined and activities become difficult, her pets enjoyed her attention and love during quiet morning walks.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who enjoyed her tranquil company.