It is with great sadness, we announce that Vincent Michael Vargas age 47, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed suddenly on December 5th, 2020 at his home in Homestead, FL. He was born on January 22nd, 1973 in Atlanta, GA.
Vince graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1987 and South Dade Senior High School in 1991. He graduated from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, TN on a soccer scholarship. He furthered his education at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration in 2001.
He started his accounting career at Price Waterhouse. For the last few years, Vince worked as an Audit Supervisor for Doeren Mayhew.
Vince truly lived his life to the fullest taking part in outdoor activities. His true passion was hunting in Moultrie, GA and Okeechobee, FL. Vince also enjoyed fishing trips with his band of brothers.
He will be missed by his Mother, Lourdes, his Father, Hector Sr., siblings Hector and Aileen, sister Dee Dee and her husband Russ, niece Lindsay, half brother Harvee, his loving aunts and uncles, cousins and many, many great friends. But most of all, he will be missed by his beloved dog and side kick Mia. Vince’s grumpy and stubborn, yet loyal and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private service will be held on Friday, December 18 which will be live streamed via
http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/42637
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Vince’s memory to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org), the National Deer Association (www.deerassociation.com) or the Coastal Conservation Association (www.ccafl.com).