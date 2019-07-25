May 1, 1947 - July 22, 2019
Mr. Tucker Alan Townsend, age 72, of Gainesville, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on July 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Mr. Townsend was born on May 1, 1947, to Warren Emory and Melverna Thornton Townsend. Mr. Townsend was a businessman. He owned Sunset Feed & Supply, Sunset English & Western Wear and OK Feed Store all in south Florida before retiring to Lake Butler, Florida in 2001. He loved to golf; enjoyed music and traveling and going out to eat. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Butler. He loved and was loved by his family, grandchildren and friends. Mr. Townsend is preceded in death by his father; half-brother, Warren Townsend; half-sister, Bonnie Townsend and stepfather, Robbie L. Addison.
Mr. Townsend is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mrs. Nelwyn Bennett Townsend; son, David (Keli) Townsend of Tampa, FL; daughters, Tara (Maritza) Townsend of Miami, FL, Heather (Ralph) Riera of Homestead, FL, Tiffany (Craig) Rathbun of Santa Clarita, CA, and Amanda (Brad) Carter of Homestead, FL; mother, Melverna Thornton Addison; sisters, Marsha “Sissy” Castellanos of Clewiston, FL and Donna Chase of Basalt, CO; stepbrothers, Robbie Addison of Homestead, FL and Mark Addison of LaBelle, FL; grandchildren, Riley, Miranda, Audrey, Addison and Marley.
A funeral service to honor Mr. Townsend will be held Friday, July 26 at 11:00am at the Archer Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 10:00am. Services will be officiated by Pastor Jason Johns. He will be laid to rest at Dekle Cemetery in Lake Butler, FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler. 386-496-2008
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Medical Center. Checks can be made payable to Tisch Brain Tumor at DUMC and mailed to PO Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or online gifts can be made at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/.