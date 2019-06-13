July 16, 1939 - May 10, 2019
Our beloved, Toki passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of May 10, 2019. She lived a long, full life and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
As a career woman, she worked tirelessly for 33 years for the Department of Defense.
While in retirement she took on the role of caregiver, mother and grandmother. She took the time to support her church and was a familiar face around Homestead. All who knew her would say that she was “a feisty one” and always brought a smile to others and will always continue to do so as we keep her in our thoughts and prayers.
From the time of her youth she was a leader and matriarch to her family. Although the past few years were the most difficult for her, we find tremendous comfort in knowing that she is now back together with her husband Norman.
She truly lived for the sake of others and enjoyed immensely when she was able to help her family and friends.
Forever the wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by her son Charles and his wife Namoy, and her grandchildren Duncan and Autumn-Jade. She devoted her entire life to serve the needs of her family and others and now will rest among the Angels in Heaven.
Services were held May, 17th 2019.