Todd Michael Perry, originally from New York, passed peacefully after battling cancer for several years on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends at the age of 54.
He is survived by his children Samantha, Alyssa, Todd Perry Jr. and his grandchildren Jayden, Cristiano, Alina, Zira and Lialani. His love for his family was unconditional.
His comedic spirit always filled the room with laughter and he was always optimistic no matter what life threw at him. Some would say he was like a cat with 9 lives. He graduated from South Dade Senior High School in 1987. He was a Homestead local that spent most of his life working construction putting up street lights, guardrails and traffic signals around Miami-Dade.
His Celebration of Life will be hosted by his children at the Events Banquet Hall in Homestead on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 from 12 pm - 7 pm.