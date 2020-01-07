Thomas E. Ruffner, 89, peacefully passed away at his home on December 28. His wife, Gail, of 65 years, was by his side at his passing.
He is survived by his three children; son Robert (Holly) of Wellington, FL and daughters Sharon of Franklin, NC and Sharlene (Craig) of Cutler Bay, FL, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Tom was born in Greensburg, PA and moved to Homestead, FL in 1970. He was employed by Bell South/AT&T for 35 years.
He also served in the US Navy stationed at Cuba and West Africa from 1951-1955.
There will be a service to celebrate his life on Sunday, January 12th at 2:00 at the First United Methodist Church, 622 N. Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, Tom Ruffner Memorial Fund.