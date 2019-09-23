Terry I. Mitzel passed away September 11, 2019.
He was a green beret in the army, earned a purple heart, and courageously fought in Vietnam. When he was younger he was a weightlifter, knew how to build cars from scratch and loved racing them, He was a great hunter, built his own home. He was afraid of heights but was one hell of a paratrooper. He loved cars, boating, his son-in-laws, grandbabies and his good friend Jeff.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Kollen, and is now reunited in Heaven with his wife, Therese Mitzel, and son, Terry Mitzel Jr.