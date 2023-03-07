Susan Bosco, age 69, of Homestead, Florida passed away of lung cancer on Monday, February 27, 2023. Susan was born in Mount Kisco, New York.
Susan worked as a bookkeeper for approximately 20 years with the family plant nursery businesses Almond Tree Nursery and Medallion Nursery. She met her husband John while working on computers at the nursery.
Susan is survived by her spouse, John Bosco and son Elias Johnson, plus brothers Steven Garrison, Mike Garrison and Rami Odeh.
Susan loved to cook and was also an avid nature lover who enjoyed birding, gardening and hiking through the beautiful Everglades.
Memorial Service will be at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn on Tuesday, March 14 at 1:00-4:00 PM, Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn, 27100 Old Dixie Hwy., Naranja, FL 33032.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmswoodlawnnaranja.com for the Bosco family.