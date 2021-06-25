Sheila Ann Meury passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the age of 83.
Sheila was born on November 10, 1937, in Stamford, Connecticut.
Sheila was a wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Frank Matthews and her mother, Ellen Matthews.
Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard Meury. She is also survived by her son Kenneth Meury and his wife Racquel, daughter, Deborah Ares and her husband Robert, her son Kevin Meury and his wife Meryanne, four grandchildren, Daniel, Jason, TJ and Andres, and two great-granddaughters, Genesis and Adelaide, her brother Rodney Matthews, sister Diana Frost, as well as sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Sheila loved crafting and sewing, and was popular with her “bag lady” creation. She was employed by JoAnn Fabrics in Homestead, Florida, as a manager for many years, as well as employed at the BX on Homestead Air Force Base, Homestead, Florida. Sheila also spent many years being “Nanny” to her grandkids.
A family and close friends memorial will be held in the near future at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Park at 27100 Old Dixie Highway, Nanja, Florida.