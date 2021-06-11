Sara Judy Gray, born July 26, 1934, in Shivers, Mississippi, was the only daughter of Robert and Sara Gray.
She passed away, May 12, 2021, and was preceded in death by brothers Rudy, Larry and Jimmie.
Judy attended Redland School and graduated from Homestead High School in 1952, after which she attended the University of Florida.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Franklin’s Grocery in Naranja, Florida Rock and Sand, and part time for an arborist until she retired.
Plants were her hobby, and she traveled the state to attend flower shows and plant sales.
Judy was a kind and generous friend and very civic-minded.
She was buried at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn on June 8, 2021.