Ruth Fair White, 102, of Lakeridge, Virginia, and formerly of Homestead, Florida, and Canton, Ohio, peacefully passed away on January 12, 2020. She is survived by her son, David D. White, Jr., and her daughter in law, Annmarie. She was pre-deceased by her husband, D. D. White, Sr., her parents, and her three brothers. She is also survived by her three grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren; and many extended family members.
Ruth grew up in Ohio. During World War II, she worked on the production line for Goodyear Aircraft Company in Akron, Ohio where she helped to build B26 and B29 bombers. After the war she moved to Florida, met, and married her husband, and in 1952, they moved to Homestead, where she was secretary and bookkeeper for the Royal Palm Ice Plant. She was an active member of Homestead First United Methodist Church, volunteered with the local Red Cross office, and at the James Archer Smith Hospital. Gifted with a beautiful voice, she was a member of the church choir and was often asked to sing solos during services.
In 1986 she moved to Woodbridge, Virginia, to live near her son and his family. A devoted Christian, she was an active member of Old Bridge United Methodist Church. She generously donated her time to the church, making hats and scarves for the homeless in the area. She also donated her time, cooking, and sewing abilities to the Prince William County schools.
Ruth was dearly loved by her family, friends, and anyone who knew her. She was always helping people by donating her time or gifts. Throughout her life she loved traveling around the world and across the United States with family and friends. She always looked for the good in people and never spoke negatively about anyone.
The family celebrates her life knowing that she is at eternal peace with The Lord. Her family suggests donations in her memory be made to: Old Bridge United Methodist Church, Woodbridge, Virginia, Homestead First United Methodist Church, Homestead, Florida, and the American Red Cross.