Russ Joseph Battiato, 67, from Homestead, Florida, passed away on May 25, 2022 in Homestead, Florida.
He was known by his family and friends as “Russy” and “Pop-pop”.
He was a Homestead accountant for over 45 years.
Russ Battiato was born in Goshen, New York to Orazio and Helen Battiato on July 11, 1954. He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Kristen Battiato, his stepdaughter and son-in-law, Sean and Samantha Maysonet, his grandson, Hayden, his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Cathy Battiato, his three nieces, Nicole, Jennifer, and Katie, his sister and brother-in-law, Tom and Joann Smith, his niece and nephew, Ryan and Lisa and his stepmother, Christine Battiato.
Russ attended high school at both Chester High School in Chester, NY and South Dade Senior High School in Homestead, FL and graduated in 1972.
He went on to get his Bachelor’s in Accounting from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL.
He has been a local homestead accountant for over 45 years and well-known by the community.
Russ met his loving wife, Kristen Battiato, over 30 years ago. There lives crossed path again in August 2012 and they were married on July 9, 2016 at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. The time they spent together was the best times of their lives.
Russ was devoted to his time with his grandson and family. He loved traveling with his wife to their lake house in South Carolina and visiting various baseball stadiums around the United States.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513, in his mother’s name, Helen Battiato.
Visitation and Service will be held at Branam Funeral Home, 809 North Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030 on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm.