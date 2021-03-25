January 28, 1945-March 04, 2021
Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not
Our dearly beloved Roslyne Fischer, born January 28, 1945 passed away early Thursday morning, March 04, 2021.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a dear friend to all who knew her.
She was one of the rare ones and the world loved her for it. Her legacy will continue to live on through her husband Andy Fischer, her sons Andrew and Aaron Fischer, her daughters Robin Cruz and Dana Farina, and her grandchildren Gage, Andrew and Kara, her sister Kathy McLeroy and her brother John McLeroy and her niece and nephew Heather L. Craur and also to everyone's life she touched.