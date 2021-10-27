Rosemary (Wake) Hanawalt, The English Rose, passed away October 24, 2021. She was born July 16, 1945.
Rosemary married Russell Harry Hanawalt in Norwich, Norfolk England on 10 February 1968 and they both traveled to Homestead Air Force Base on October 23, 1969 where they have resided for the last 52 years
living the American Dream.
Rosemary became an American Citizen in minimal time and got a job with the Dade County School System as a Cafeteria General Worker and advanced over the next 35 years to a top level Manager at different schools and the last eight years as a Cafeteria Manager at Homestead Senior High School. Rosemary took great pride in her family, friends and job and loved them all. She loved to travel and spent many vacations all over North and South America and the Caribbean and many other places, to many to list.
Rosemary is survived by her husband Russell Harry Hanawalt, her two Children; Elizabeth and Russell R., three grandchildren - Isaac, Russell and Eileen Gonzalez and six Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation for Ms. Rosemary will be at the Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Funeral Home located at 27100 Old Dixie Hwy, Naranja, Florida on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 4 pm until 7 pm and the funeral service will be on Monday, November1, 2021 at 11am.