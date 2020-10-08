Rosemary Neill Seacott, daughter of Betty and Daniel Neill of Homestead, Florida passed away on September 28, 2020 in Sylva, North Carolina.
She was born in Homestead on July 21, 1943. Her childhood was spent living in the Redlands and in Homestead at her mother’s beauty shop a few doors down from the Rexall Drug store. She attended Redland Elementary and Jr. High School and then South Dade High School.
After moving to Highlands, NC she and her husband, Ron Seacott settled in a small community called Scaly Mountain. She was employed until her
retirement at the Dry Sink store in Highlands.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Seacott, her daughters Laurie Balasky and Theresa Wheat and son Robert Balasky and step daughters Gabby Seacott and Launda Sopper along with 13 grand children and 18 great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Condolences can be sent to her husband at this address: P.O. Box 176 Scaly Mountain, NC 28775