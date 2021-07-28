Roselore Derival, born of Roselore Saint Luc, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother; passed away, on July 25, 2021.
Roselore, so called Rose, was born in Haiti on August 21, 1949 and moved to Homestead, Florida in 1990.
Roselore married Louidieu Derival in 1971, and resided in Homestead, Florida. She worked at KFC for over 10 years, before her retirement in 2012 Rose was preceded in death by her father, Benise Saint Luc and her mother, Mrs Christina Succes.
Roselore is survived by her daughter Marie Lore D. Dorsainvil and her husband Ernso Dorsainvill, her grandchildren Lorens Dorsainvil, Elisha Dorsainvil and Laury Dorsainvil; also survived by her last daughter Widza D. Fleurine and her husband Elou Fleurine, her grandson Waddle Fleurine and her great grand daughter Kimberly Fleurine; and her sisters and her brothers Marie Paul Belizaire, Marie Saintamene Saint Luc, Edmond Delice Paul, Benisse St Luc, Aruis St Luc, Joinisse Paul, Elmont St Luc, Canes St Luc; as well as sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
It was a gift to know Roselore and be loved by her. She was the sweetest, strongest, brightest, most fun-loving soul and will forever be held close in heart by so many that loved her.. She leaves behind those who have been far beyond blessed by her obedient Christian example, generous and beautiful life of joy and unconditional love A memorial service will be held on Saturday,
July 31, 2021 at 10:00 in the morning at Nazarene Church, l24800 SW 134th Ave, Princeton, FL 33032.
Her body will be rested at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Park at 27100 Old Dixie Highway, Naranja, Florida.