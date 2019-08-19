Rosalie Lopez, 66, Homestead, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019 after a long courageous struggle with cancer.
Survived by sister, Linda Ferguson (James), Solon, OH, niece Lauren, Los Angeles, CA, many friends from Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Save Our Sisters (Dragon Boat Breast Cancer Survivors).
Graduated University of Akron 1975, Employed Roadway Services; Retired from the Dade County School system in 2014. She was an avid traveler, black belt in Karate; classical and flamenco guitarist, loved her cats Sweety and Cleo; and especially her Dragon Boat Breast Cancer Survivor Sisters. Her positive and upbeat attitude was contagious to those around her. She was a happy, fun-loving spirit despite her long battle with cancer.
A Celebration Mass will be held Saturday, September 7 at 11:00 a.m Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Homestead; With a reception following at The McCreanor Loft.
In lieu of flowers donations made to Save Our Sisters, 7200 SW 108 Terrace, Miami 33156 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church Women’s Club, 106 SE 1st Drive Homestead 33030