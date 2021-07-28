Roger Frederick Sowder of Homestead, Florida was born May 2, 1945 in Pax, West Virginia to Noah and June Sowder.
He passed away on July 21, 2021 in Homestead, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Norma, son Ryan and his wife Kim, as well as three grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob and Makaela. He is also survived by his brother Fred Sowder and sister Kaye Treadway. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Lynn Cochran.
Roger served in the National Guard. He retired from the City of Homestead in 1995 after 28 years of service, and then worked for Circle D Farms, also of Homestead.
Roger was very active in the community and was a member of the Elks Club, Moose Lodge, American Legion, Redland District Lions Club, The Citizens Against Crime and the PGR (Patriot Guard Riders).
A celebration of life in his honor will be held at the Moose Lodge, Homestead Florida on a date to be determined.