Roberta (Bobbie) Leona Keeper Gentes, resident of Sylva, North Carolina and formerly of the Florida Keys, passed away October 15, 2019.
Roberta was the beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Gentes. Bob and Bobbie were married 60 years.
She was a loving mother of Sandra Grimsley, Susan Perkins, Debbie
McClenithan,Cherie Gentes and Kenny Gentes.
She was the cherished Grandmother of Matthew Chavez, Coral Cribb, Shelby Price, Chelsea Gentes, Danielle Baker, Jacob Perkins, Carlie McClenithan, Austin McClenithan and Patricia Hann.
Roberta was adored by her great-granchildren; Hudson Baker, Brooks Baker, Makayla Hann, Ashlynn Hann, Nola Lee, Olivia Katherine, Isacc McClenithan, Dominic Hendrickson, Rose Leona, Asher Price, Steven Bristow, and Sean Bristow.