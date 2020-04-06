November 2, 1950 - March 31, 2020
Robert Joseph Grant passed away at his home in Coconut Creek, Fla on March 31, 2020. He was 69 years old.
Joe, as he was known by many was born in Homestead on Nov 2, 1950. He graduated from South Dade High School in 1968. He served in the US Marines in Vietnam. Later he worked in the computer business until his retirement.
He is predeceased by his father, James Grant and brother, James Grant II. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Grant of Coconut Creek, mother Mary Grant Dickinson and brother Richard Grant of Homestead, two daughters, four grand children, and his dog Bella.
Joe was a very loving and kind person and will be missed by all who knew him. Burial was private in Coconut Creek, Fla.