Robert J. Canavan (Bob), age 88, passed away peacefully at home in Homestead Florida on July 27, 2022.
Bob was born on May 15, 1934 in Ashland, Pennsylvania to his parents of Irish descent, George and Helen Canavan.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years Elizabeth Marchese Canavan.
Bob served in the Air Force for 20 years and then started a new career in the insurance industry. He was active in the Kiwanis Club of Homestead and the Military Affairs Committee.
Bob was a “people person” and never met a stranger. He had an extremely positive attitude and never complained. His favorite reply when someone asked him how he was doing was “If I was any better, I’d have to start paying for it”.
Bob is survived by his wife, Elizabeth and their two children Cecilia Canavan Douglas (Bart Douglas), and Robert J Canavan Jr. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, Tara Douglas Martin (Brent Martin) and Ashley Douglas Accursio (Sam Accursio), five great grandchildren - Chase Martin, Austin Martin, Olivia Accursio, Ledger Accursio and Paxton Accursio, two siblings - George Canavan and Ida Mae Canavan.
He is pre-deceased by his brother Jim Canavan.
The viewing will be held at Branam Funeral home and funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Father Jim McCreanor will be the officiant. Bob will be laid to rest at Palms Woodlawn Cemetery directly following the service.
Irish Blessings
May the road rise to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
and the rain fall soft upon your fields,
and until we meet again,
May God hold you in the hollow of his hand.