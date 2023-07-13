Robert George Wich, 90, passed away with family and friends on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Homestead, Florida.
Robert (Bob) was born to Robert B. Wich and Elizabeth German on December 17, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force. On assignment to Stewart AFB, New York he met and married his love, Patricia Anne Gillen on December 2, 1956. His family grew by three children; Barbara Geho, Jeffrey and Steven.
In the USAF he managed, repaired and maintained many types of jet engines. Bob retired as MSgt with 20 years of service to the USAF.
Following his retirement he went on to be a Master Automotive Technician and Service Manager at Caskey-Edwards AMC.
Then he went on to own and operate “Bob’s Auto Repair” where he had a loyal following! He enjoyed being there for his customers.
After Bob’s Auto Repair it was time to spend more time with his wife and hobby. Bob enjoyed spending time with his wife Pat. Vacationed and camped with his family. He also went camping with the family and other members of the First United Methodist Church.
His second love after family was racing his 1941 Ford that he has raced since 1956, which turned into a family affair. While racing locally at Immokalee and Homestead-Miami Speedway he was inducted into the Miami-Hollywood Speedway Park Hall of Fame.
Bob was preceded to Heaven by his wife Patricia A. Gillen, his parents Robert and Elizabeth, his sisters Marie and Irene and brother Bruno (Butch).
He is survived by his children Barbara Geho, Jeffrey (Bobbie Jean) and Steven (Eva) and his grandchildren Daniel, Jason, Robert and Joshua.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 17, 2023 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Branam Funeral Home in Homestead, Florida.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors and/or St Jude’s Childrens Hospital. Bob felt strongly and supported both.