Robert Dean Crebbin was born July 21, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Later in life his family moved to Ft. Pierce, Florida where he graduated Fort Pierce High School.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. After discharge he attended the University of Miami and worked evenings at Mercy Hospital where he met his wife JoAnn. They were married in June 1958.
He owned Biscayne Medical Laboratory in the 1960’s in Perrine and did the lab work for the local patients, physicians and East Ridge Medical Center.
He was very sports oriented and helped coach Khourey League Baseball. Later, he was President of South Dade High School Baseball Boosters. He was an avid golfer and member of the Redland Golf Course.
In the 70’s, he changed professions and joined the Dade County Fire Department where he spent the next 20 years until his retirement.
He is preceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Adeline Crebbin and son Steven.
He leaves his wife JoAnn of 63 years, son Chris and wife Cindy, three grandchildren - Sarah, Kelly and Eric, and four great-grandchildren - Landon, Audrey, Isla and Riley, and sister Judy Rundell of Orlando.
A thank you to all the hospice nursed for their tender loving care.
If you would like to donate in Bob’s name -
Parkinson Foundation or to the University of Florida Foundation Inc., PO Box 14425, Fund 8253 Steven Crebbin Memorial Scholarship Fund, Gainesville, FL 32604.