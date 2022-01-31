Robert Allen (Bob) Barbare, 71, of Homestead, died January 22, after a five-year battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 31, 1950, in Spartanburg, SC, the third child of parents Richard and Laura Barbare, Bob moved with his family to Homestead in 1956. He attended local schools and graduated from South Dade High School in 1968.
He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era, and when off-duty performed as rhythm guitarist/vocalist in a rock cover band that played venues throughout the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa, the highlight of which was a rowdy concert before 3000 sailors aboard a French aircraft carrier.
After his hitch was up, Bob returned to Homestead and ultimately entered the produce business. He worked as Chief Administrator for 5 Brothers Produce and Torbert Produce, and retired in 2015. Bob also was involved with
seasonal operations in Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina, and was respected throughout the industry as an enormously competent professional.
Bob’s occasional obstinacy disguised an unassuming and generous soul; he was mostly pleasant and amiable, and quick to help those in need. Well-versed in both history and current events, he was also a reliable second baseman, a passable golfer, and a wizard at juggling frantic shipping schedules.
Ever loved by family and friends as a unique, decent and caring person---and an all-around good guy.
Survivors include his companion, Joy Roberts, of Homestead; four brothers: Richard (LaVerne), Taylors, SC; Ronald (Diane), Raleigh, NC; Ray “Chubby”, Greer, SC; and Patrick “Tim”, Raleigh, NC; four sisters: Rita (Joe) Graham, Franklin, NC; Tina (Tom) Vellanti and Anne Marie Barbare, both of Flat Rock, NC; and Linda (Gary) Mallette, Greer, SC; plus nine nephews and eight nieces. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Kathryn Louise, parents Richard and Laura Barbare, and infant brother Mark Christopher Barbare.
At Bob's request, no services are scheduled. The family is planning a memorial event at a future date. For axemen, a few bars of “Stairway to Heaven” would be fitting.