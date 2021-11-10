Mr. Robbie Nelson Addison, age 78, of Miami, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Robbie was preceded in death by his father, Robbie Leon Addison; mother, Virginia North; grandmother, Eula Whidden; grandparents, Mark L. Addison and wife Lucretia; brother, Mark Addison and step-brother, Tucker Townsend.
He is survived by his loving son, Robbie James (Jamie); daughter-in-law, Jackie; beloved granddaughters, Julie and Alicia; sisters, Marsha “Sissy” Castellanos and Donna Chase; step-mother, Melverna (Bunny) Addison; his son’s mother, Patricia Rutherford and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robbie was a passionate animal lover who enjoyed raising cows, exotic birds and showing Dachshunds. He had several national champions through the years, and even became a respected show judge.
In 1965, after honorably serving his country in the United States Navy, he began working as a manager at one of his father’s feed store businesses, Sunset Feed & Supply, on 15585 SW 232 Street, in the Redlands. Robbie would later purchase this store from his dad.
On January 1, 1975, Robbie’s Feed & Supply opened its doors for the first time. On July 2000, Robbie relocated his business to its current location on SW 224 Street & Krome Avenue, becoming a local landmark in our community.
For nearly fifty years Robbie served his community. He was a strong supporter of so many worthy causes and organizations, including the South Florida Trail Riders, The South Dade Kennel Club, the South Florida SPCA, the Youth Fair, the Homestead Rodeo, the Homestead 4-H Club, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The Children’s Cancer Caring Center here in Miami, Florida.
Robbie became a pillar in our community. He was warm and welcoming, energetic, a very generous man, a father-figure to so many people, a great friend and adviser. He was an honest, truly dedicated man with old-fashion values and impeccable work ethics.
He was by nature a very savvy business entrepreneur and he worked hard his entire life.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, employees, and customers, and all who were privileged to know him. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. A tribute to Robbie will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 12:00 noon, next to his store on 22390 SW 177 Ave.
For those so inclined, donations in his name may be made to Live Like Bella and mailed to: 2199 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 303, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Please write on the memo section: Robbie Addison & CCCC. Online donations are also accepted at: http://www.livelikebella.org/.
May you rest in peace and rise in glory, Robbie.
Keep shining - the light you showed the world will continue to shine.