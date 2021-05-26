Rob Lee Campbell

Rob Lee Campbell never wanted to go home when he was fishing.

He would say “come on, let's stay a little longer” so many times.

Born in 1957 in Indiana, he grew up in Homestead, FL and loved being in the woods.

He was a skilled horticulturist and plant propagator who knew the name of every south Florida tree, shrub, and vine.

Best known for having a warm, gentle heart, Rob passed away on April 24th in Homestead.

He was a good brother and we will miss him dearly.

Services will be held privately with his family.

