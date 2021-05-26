Rob Lee Campbell never wanted to go home when he was fishing.
He would say “come on, let's stay a little longer” so many times.
Born in 1957 in Indiana, he grew up in Homestead, FL and loved being in the woods.
He was a skilled horticulturist and plant propagator who knew the name of every south Florida tree, shrub, and vine.
Best known for having a warm, gentle heart, Rob passed away on April 24th in Homestead.
He was a good brother and we will miss him dearly.
Services will be held privately with his family.
