Richard “Rich” McCann passed away June 26, 2023, peacefully at the age of 83 after a short but heroic battle with Alzheimer’s/Dementia.
Rich was born to Richard and Gladys McCann in Chicago, Illinois on August 02, 1939.
He was a police officer on the Chicago police force and served as an MP in the US Army in Korea.
After leaving the Army, he entered the construction industry. In 1970, in order to avoid the Chicago winters and the resultant seasonal work, he moved his family to Hollywood, Florida to be able to ply his craft year-round.
In 1972, he purchased a piece of property in Homestead and built his family home, and in addition, founded two construction companies, Crown Drywall and Nikki Homes, which he operated for a number of years. After a period of time in Alabama, he returned to Homestead and went to work as a Building and Roofing Inspector for MTCI of Homestead and continued with them the past 20 years.
Rich was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, boating, fishing and especially his air boat. He was happy go lucky, full of life, he loved to dance and was the “Life of the Party”.
Rich leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Carole; two siblings, Tim McCann and Marianne Bowie; three children, Debra Bock, Joe McCann and Kimberly McCann; three grandchildren, Daniel and Jessica Bock, David Watkins and two great grandchildren, Fiona and Jaxson Bock.
A “Celebration of Life” for Rich will be held on Saturday July 29th at the VFW in Homestead, located at: 601 NE 2nd Road, Homestead, Fl. 33030, 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.