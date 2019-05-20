December 2, 1946 - May 16, 2019
Richard “Dick” Stanley Wright, 72, of Homestead, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Homestead Hospital after a long battle with COPD and bladder cancer. His loving family was by his side.
He was born to Harry and Peggy Wright on December 2nd, 1946. He graduated from South Dade High School and served in the Air Force Reserve. Dick started farming with his dad at a young age and because of his love for farming continued working in the agricultural community in Homestead. He also loved fishing, boating, hunting and spending time with his family.
Dick is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Peggy Wright, and step-mother, Lola Wright; brothers, Ray Parker, Bobby Parker and Jerry Parker; his first wife, Dorothy Wright and son, Dale Wright.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Wright of Homestead; son, Keith (Brooke) Wright of Homestead; daughter, Kelly Wright of Homestead; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Wright of Homestead; step-daughter, Kimberly Dickenson of Odessa, Florida; step-son, Wade B. (Shannon) Harrill of Chapin, S.C.; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, James Wright of Homestead and Dan (Jan) Wright of Bridgewater, NJ; and sister, Peggy (Marlow) Jacobsen.
Dick was so loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.
At his request, there will not be a service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Homestead Hospital - ICU.