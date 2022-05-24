January 18, 1930 - May 19, 2022
Richard C. Kosel, 92, born in Homestead has passed away. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret and his son Richard Jr. He is survived by his sons Robert, Reed and grandchildren.
Richard served in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from FP&L after 35 years. As President of the South Fla Orchid Society and Judge for the American Orchid Society he traveled throughout Florida, the Carolinas, the Caribbean and Latin America judging orchid shows. Richard had a love for fishing, orchids, and growing exotic fruit trees.
He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117 Ave, Miami Fl 33186 on May 28, 2022, at 1 pm.