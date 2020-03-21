Neil Vernon Watson Jr. “Yankee”, 76 of Monroe, Georgia, passed away on March 17th, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and Dementia.
Neil is preceded in death by his parents Neil V. Watson Sr. and Ethel Watson, his wife Violeta Watson, sisters Ethel “Bubbles” Watson and Lois Mistalski, and granddaughter Amy Nicole Watson.
Neil was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 4th, 1943. He graduated from Collingswood High School, New Jersey. He then enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1962, serving honorably for 21 years, advancing to the rank of Master Sergent. His career took him around the world from the Pacific paradise of the Philippines, to the Rhinelands of
Germany, to Turkey in the Far East. He served all over the United States from the mountains of
Colorado, to the southern charms of Georgia, to the sunny shores of Homestead, FL. He served multiple tours in Vietnam, and had a highly successful career, culminating in being awarded the Meritorious Service Award for his many accomplishments.
Neil worked as a General Manager for Miami Dade County, FL at the Homestead General Aviation Airport and two others, managing the three flight lines for over 25 years. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and loved all sports, especially golf. He volunteered many hours to his church, Faith Baptist, Monroe until his health started to decline.
Neil is survived by his loving wife Virginia Dare Watson, his sisters Ralphene Deacon and Cheryl Boyle, his children Aveline Rogers (Dean), Neil
Watson III (Andrea), Jesseca North (Matthew), Tommy Bowden (Janet), Kitty Yarbrough, Cynthia Johnson, Tracey Wheeler (Randall), Debbie Shaw (Mickey), numerous grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The burial will be held in Homestead, Florida at Palms Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to support research for a cure of Parkinson’s or Dementia in Mr. Watson’s memory . The family wishes to thank Abbey Hospice, Park Place Nursing Home, Meadows Funeral Home, and Pastor Chris Conner.