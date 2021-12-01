October 24, 1950 - November 27, 2021
Raymond Jerome Cox, born October 24,1950 in Chester, Pa. and a resident of Homestead, FL since 1959 went home to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021.
Ray was an active part of the Community coaching football and Vice-President of Dick Conley Football for 35 years of his life.
He was a wonderful husband to Patty Cox, and loving father to Cheri Hapner and Robby Cox, as well as an awesome grandfather to Devon, Dylon, Dawson, Tyler Hapner & Liam Eckerson.
Ray was an Electrician throughout Miami-Dade County for the majority of his life, and loved to fish, camping, traveling and collectibles. One of the greatest things Ray was amazing at was loving his family wholeheartedly, and always friendly with a great smile to everyone he came in contact with. He lived a very full and happy life, and he passed away peacefully in the presence of his family, and will truly be missed and cherished forever.
He is survived by his brother Randy & Elise Cox, and their children Jeremy, Jenny, Joanna, Joyelle, Joel, Jessica, & Julie and all of their children from Weaverville NC, and brother-in-law Dennis & Linda Seeber, their children
Michael & Chris Seeber and their children from Kennesaw, Ga. and extended family & friends throughout.
The funeral will be held on December 4, 2021, from 1-5pm at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 27100 Old Dixie Hwy, Naranja, FL 33032.