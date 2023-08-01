Raphael “Ray” Ramirez passed away on July 16, 2023 at the age of 61.
Ray was born September 21, 1961 to Jose and Margaret Ramirez at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas.
Ray lived in Homestead FL with his parents after Jose retired from the Army. After many years in Fort Lauderdale, FL, he relocated with his boss Bill and friend Carol to Ft. Valley, GA where he lived until his passing. He volunteered at Home Port Macon Vets Home in GA.
Ray is survived by his mother Margaret of Homestead, FL; brother Richard who lives in Cutler Bay FL; and his aunt Sister Gladys Meindl, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ray had a great sense of humor. He loved his family, friends, church and the Lord. Rest in peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Living Waters Full Gospel Church, 147 NE 15th St., Homestead FL 33030, on Friday, August 25th and Saturday, August 26th from 4 pm to 7 pm.