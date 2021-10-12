Randall Ray Moore, was born on September 15, 1964 in Smolan, Kansas. He died on September 30, 2021 in Chattanooga TN.
Randy died suddenly due to COVID 19.
Before moving to Homestead, Randy was a long time resident of Richmond KY. He retired from UPS in 2019.
He loved to hike, fish and listen to classical music.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Savannah Moore, of Bradenton, Florida and sisters, Robin Marcus, Margie Cooper and Elizabeth Sanchez, all of Homestead FL and Rhonda Monroe of Lansing, Michigan.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Claudette Moore and father, Wayne Moore.